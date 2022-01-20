Search

20 Jan 2022

Louth LEO to hold Start Your Own Business seminar

Reporter:

Jason Newman

20 Jan 2022

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Starting Wednesday 26th January and every Wednesday until 16th March Louth LEO will be hosting a Start Your Own Business course.

The Start Your Own Business Training Programme has been designed to address the needs of those wishing to start their own business, or those who have recently started trading. It is aimed at providing practical support, advice and guidance in a broad range of business areas.

This programme will enable participants to gain a working knowledge of how to set up a business and / or to manage an existing business.

What the programme offers:

  • How suited are you to run your own business?
  • Help you develop a business plan for your own business.
  • Introduction to a broad range of business issues facing all those who start and run their own business
  • A Business Advisory Service, which provides one to one support to assist you in the development of your business idea.

A financial planning service which will highlight potential sources of funding and eligibility towards further assistance, such as grants, low interest loans and equity.

Those wishing to book a spot can do so here.

