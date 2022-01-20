Louth LEO to hold Start Your Own Business seminar

Starting Wednesday 26th January and every Wednesday until 16th March Louth LEO will be hosting a Start Your Own Business course.
The Start Your Own Business Training Programme has been designed to address the needs of those wishing to start their own business, or those who have recently started trading. It is aimed at providing practical support, advice and guidance in a broad range of business areas.
This programme will enable participants to gain a working knowledge of how to set up a business and / or to manage an existing business.
What the programme offers:
A financial planning service which will highlight potential sources of funding and eligibility towards further assistance, such as grants, low interest loans and equity.
Those wishing to book a spot can do so here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.