21 Jan 2022

Today's weather in Louth

Today's Weather in Louth

Today's weather in Louth

Jason Newman

21 Jan 2022

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dry and mostly cloudy today with any mist patches clearing during the morning.

A few bright or sunny intervals possible. Highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in light westerly breezes.


Tonight will be mainly dry and fairly cloudy with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally but it may dip close to freezing locally under any clearer spells  with a touch of frost and a few mist or fog patches.

News

