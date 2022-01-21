Today's weather in Louth
Dry and mostly cloudy today with any mist patches clearing during the morning.
A few bright or sunny intervals possible. Highest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees in light westerly breezes.
Tonight will be mainly dry and fairly cloudy with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.
Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally but it may dip close to freezing locally under any clearer spells with a touch of frost and a few mist or fog patches.
