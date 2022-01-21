Search

21 Jan 2022

Dundalk court: Man who committed fraud avoids jail

Dundalk court: Man who committed fraud avoids jail

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

21 Jan 2022

A north Louth man who uploaded false invoices to drawn-down money from a finance company that had to write-off just under €370,000 after his company went into liquidation, has avoided jail at Dundalk Circuit Court.

A Garda from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement gave evidence that Pearse O’Connor (39) formerly of Rampark, Jenkinstown had used a set of forged accounts to set up the credit facility as part of the invoice fraud.

The court heard last Thursday that the Garda investigation by officers attached to the ODCE, began following the preparation of a liquidator’s report.

It was established that Keys Commercial Finance Limited had provided a cash-flow facility to Pearse Roofing and Cladding Limited, with a registered address at Ardee Road, Dundalk. The defendant was one of its two directors.

The court heard Keys Commercial Finance provided the company with 75 per cent of the finance, of invoices uploaded to their system by the defendant, who used the money to keep the business afloat.

Although some of the invoices uploaded were genuine and were repaid, the investigating garda told how some of the names on the invoices involved in the book of evidence, had no trading relationship with the defendant’s company. 

The set of accounts furnished to Keys Commercial Finance in setting up the discount facility were deemed to be forged and the other counts before the court related to fraudulent trading and the invoices which were uploaded between January and June 2015.

Just under €370,000 was written off by Keys. 

The garda agreed with Senior Counsel Barry White defending that his client had been borrowing from Peter to pay Paul for his company to trade out of its difficulties, which the barrister described as a hopeless task.  It was also confirmed the guilty pleas had avoided a trial of up to four weeks.

The accused had five previous convictions including two counts of harassment for which he was fined and drink driving. 

The court also heard he’s now employed as a sales manager by a Belfast-based company which was owed over €400,000 by Mr. O’Connor’s business.

Mr. White said his client had been misusing alcohol at the time, and was seeking to keep his ship on the sea rather than sinking. 

He is now abstaining from alcohol and was assessed as being unlikely to re-offend.

The Senior Counsel added that what his client did was not for his own personal benefit and he had instructions that there was a substantial amount of money owed to his company which was not pursued but was written-off.   

He argued no useful purpose would be served by jailing Pearse O’Connor and argued the case is not the normal kind of white collar crime.

Judge Patrick Quinn imposed concurrent sentences totaling five years in their entirety on Mr. O’Connor entering a bond to be of good behaviour and remaining alcohol free during that period.

He also banned him from acting as an officer of any company – as director or secretary for life.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media