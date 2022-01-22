Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Super scoring in opening comps of 2022

DUNDALK LADIES

The golfing year got off to a great start after the Christmas break, with a large entry for both the singles and team competitions.

The ever popular Nollaig na mBan 9 hole singles was played on Saturday, January 8. Ruth Connolly was the overall winner, returning a super score of 21 points, which included pars on the second, fifth, sixth and ninth holes. Connolly claimed the top spot on countback from Rita Moriarty. Joan Smith won third prize with 20 points.

On Tuesday, January 11, a Three Lady Scramble was played. The winning team, with 32 nett, consisted of Barbara McCourt, Mary Berrills and Caroline Dunne. Runners up were Lucy Greenan, Bernie Kearney and Teresa Matthews. In third spot were Leone Smyth Baillie, Anne Murray and Pauline Campbell.

Well done to all the prize winners. The Ladies Spring League commences next week, and will be played over 14 holes, with a nine hole competition also taking place.

Saturday, January 8 – Nollaig na mBan 9 Hole Singles Stableford - Ruth Connolly (20.8) 21pts, Rita Moriarty (24.9) 21pts, Joan Smith (31.9) 20pts.

Tuesday, January 11 – Three Lady Scramble – 32 - Barbara Mc Court, Mary Berrills, & Caroline Dunne. 32.8 - Lucy Greenan, Bernie Kearney & Teresa Matthews. 33.2 - Leone Smyth Baillie, Anne Murray & Pauline Campbell.

DUNDALK

Gerry O’Keefe(12) won the first competition of 2022 when he beat Conor Martin (12) on countback to claim overall victory in the 14 hole Singles Stableford played over January 1 and 2.

Both players shot 36pts and were only separated after a back six countback. Dermot McKenna (14) took third place overall after shooting 34pts. Gerry Murray recorded the first competitive hole in one of the New Year when he aced the par three 13th.

Bobby McCarthy won the 14 Hole Singles Stableford competition held over the weekend of January 8 and 9. Playing off 9, McCarthy rolled in birdies at the sixth, ninth and 10th and also had eight pars on his way to 37pts which was two points clear of the field.

Divisional honours went to Mickey Coburn (8) with 33pts, Aaron Waite (10) with 35pts and Gearóid Ó Conluain with 32pts.

Billy Cairns with two birdies at the sixth and 10th, recorded the best gross score of the competition with 28pts.

Saturday 1 January and Sunday 2 January – 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Overall: Gerard O'Keeffe (12) 36/22/15pts. Conor Martin (12) 36/22/14pts. Dermot McKenna (14) 34/22/14/8pts. Division 1: John Neary (6) 34/22/14/7pts. Division 2: Paschal Keenan (12) 31pts. Division 3: Joe Flanagan (16) 32pts.

Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9 – 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Overall: Bobby McCarthy (9) 37pts. Division 1: Michael Coburn (8) 33/21/14pts, Gerry Murray (8) 33, Gerry 33/21/13pts. Division 2: Aaron Waite (10) 35pts, John McKeever (9) 34pts. Division 3: Gearoid Ó Conluain (14) 32/23pts, John Farrell (14) 32/21pts. Gross Recognition: Billy Cairns (4) 28pts.