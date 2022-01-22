Bridgid of Faughart Festival to host a range of activities around Dundalk

This year sees the return of the Bridgid of Faughart Festival and a range of online and in person activities and events hosted by the group.

Tuesday 25th January will see an online Brigid cross making video session with Roisin Cotter.

The video will be available on the Brigid of Faughart Facebook and Instagram and also posted on the website www.brigidoffaughart.ie

On Sunday 30th January at 11:00 am the annual walking pilgrimage from Sally Cox’s, Mount Avenue, Dundalk to Faughart Shrine (approx 5k) will take place on arriving in Faughart around 13:00 pm.

Tea and coffee will be served at Faughart.

An ‘Exploring the sacred sites of Faughart Shrine’ event will take place at 2:30 pm on Sunday 30th January

“A walk through tour of Faughart Shrine and nearby Faughart Graveyard (if time permits) and begin to uncover the history and tradition of these fabulous sites that might help to unwrap what Brigid of Faughart means to us today.”

On St Brigid’s day itself, Tuesday 1st February 2022 an event will be streamed by An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, Co. Louth and hosted by the Brigid of Faughart Festival and An Táin Arts Centre.

The event will see a range of activities including an evening of music, Art, meditations and talks.

Those wishing to register for any of the above activities can do so at info@brigidoffaughart.ie