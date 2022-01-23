Search

23 Jan 2022

New residents of Halliday Mills in Dundalk receive their keys

Halliday Mills, Quay Street, Dundalk

New residents of Halliday Mills in Dundalk receive their keys

Leanne Crosby, who just received the keys last week Image: Conor Healy, Picture it Photography

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

The key handover began last week at Halliday Mills in Dundalk, an apartment complex recently renovated by Co-operative Housing Ireland.

Close to 40 individuals received their keys on 18th January 2022. New residents will become Members of Co-operative Housing Ireland, an Approved Housing Body (AHB) which worked closely with Louth County Council to deliver the project.

Elaine McCann received the keys to her new home Image: Conor Healy, Picture it Photography

Elaine McCann (above), one new resident who just received the keys of her new home said, “I’m looking forward to getting space for me and my daughter. It’ll be great to get our own space to do our own thing.”

Another new resident, Leanne Crosby, who also received the keys of her new home said, “I’m looking forward to having my own freedom and getting my own independence. When I got the contact [from the local authority], I was very happy. It’s time I can basically start my life. [I was] living at home with my parents, my brother and sister.”

Halliday Mills is an apartment complex of 85 BER A3 rated one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments delivered by CHI in partnership with Louth County Council, with support from the Housing Agency, the Housing Finance agency and the Department of Housing, in response to need in the area.

The complex has been totally refurbished with additions of insulation, new windows and doors, and air-to-water heat pumps, among other features. It has an ideal location as it is situated on the coast, only a 5-minute drive to Dundalk town centre.

CHI is an Approved Housing Body (AHB) and works closely with various stakeholders in the housing sector, including Local Authorities, Government, aspiring homeowners, tenants and developers, to provide high quality social-rented and home ownership co-operative homes across the country.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media