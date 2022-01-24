Ten schools in Louth to benefit from €2.9m in funding

Funding of €2.9 million has been announced today by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, for primary and post primary schools in Louth under 2022 Summer Works Programme. Six primary schools and four post-primary schools in Louth are set to benefit from the programme.

The Summer Works Scheme (SWS) is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium-scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings.

The schools in Louth receiving the funding with the category the funding is allocated to are as follows:



Primary Schools

- Tallanstown National School - Electrical Works

- Scoil Naofa Chill Sarain - Electrical Works

- Scoil na gCreagacha Dubha - Mechanical Works

- Bellurgan National School - Electrical Works

- Scoil Naofa Rath Corr - Windows

- Scoil Naofa an tSlanaitheora Chriost - Mechanical Works

- Colaiste Rís Primary School - External Environment



Post Primary Schools

- De La Salle College - Electrical Works

- St Vincent's Secondary School - Electrical Works

- St Louis Secondary School - Windows

In total €65 million was announced for the approval of 497 projects under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme nationwide.

Making the announcement, the Minister said that “school communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.

“I am particularly pleased that the cohort of projects announced today include window improvement/replacement projects in schools which will assist in managing ventilation in these schools.

“The provision of fun and engaging outside play areas is equally important in helping our students and young learners engage with each other in a Covid-19 environment.”

Louth Fianna Fáil senator, Erin McGreehan welcomed the funding annoucement, saying in a statement that, “I am very pleased to see the provision of a funding investment of €2.9 million in 2022 to facilitate the delivery of ten projects under the Summer Works Scheme in Louth.

She added, “with the Summer Works Scheme project announcement being made, schools now have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022."