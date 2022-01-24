Planning granted for 20 new homes in Castlebellingham
Louth County Council has granted planning permission for 20 new homes to be built at Main Street, Castlebellingham, Co Louth.
MJ Duffy and Sons Ltd were given the go ahead to build two two-bed semi-detached houses; two three-bed, semi-detached houses; one block of duplex apartments comprising one, one-bed, four two-bed and three three-bed apartments; and one block of duplex apartments, comprising four two bed and four three bed apartments.
The planning permission granted, also allows for ancillary and associated site development works including site clearance works, new vehicular/pedestrian access off Main Street, car parking spaces, communal open space area, cycle parking, bin storage, hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatment works.
Conditional planning permission was granted on January 20, following the submission by the developer of significant further information on the development on 21 December 2021.
