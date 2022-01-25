Search

25 Jan 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday January 25 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Dominic (Dom) Gallagher of Jenkinstown Cross, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday 23 January 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Freida (née Treanor), his parents Leo and Katie, brother Brian and sister Moira.

Don will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Christine, Pauline and Majella, brothers Kevin and Jim, sisters Martha Pickton and Claire Rogan, son in-law Niall O'Hagan, his adored grandsons Liam and Conall, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Majella, Jenkinstown Cross from Tuesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm for family and close friends only.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.40pm driving to St. Mary's Church, Lordship arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Lordship Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) O'Connor (née Hoey) of Clos Deirdre, The Ferns, Blackrock, Louth

On Thursday 20 January 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Liz will be sadly missed with love by her sons David and Kenneth, brother Joe, sisters Kathleen, Margaret and Annmarie, brothers in-law, sister in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.45am driving to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Fursey's Cemetery Haggardstown.

House private please by request.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) McAleer (née Crawley) of St. Nicholas' Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Charles, daughter of the late John and Annie and sister of Phyllis (Quigley) and the late Nancy (Carr), Kitty (Mulligan), Joan (Gorman), May (Tierney), Veronica (Markey) and Peadar.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, on Monday from 3pm-8pm.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.40am, proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace


 
 

