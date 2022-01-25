Search

25 Jan 2022

Transition Year students across Louth invited to look into law with The Bar of Ireland

Reporter:

Jason Newman

25 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s online programme, The Bar of Ireland’s annual programme for Transition Year students – Look into Law – is underway for 2022 and promises to reach even greater numbers of TY students across the country.

This programme gives TY students a comprehensive insight into the role of the legal system, courts and the work of barristers. 

It is open to all schools and is relevant to all students, not simply those interested in pursuing a career in law.

In Louth, there are over 500 students from 12 schools (4 being DEIS schools) registered. 

When the Programme first started seven years ago, there were just 100 students taking part.

Contributors on this year’s programme include the newly appointed Chief Justice, the Court Presidents, Chair of the Bar and numerous barristers, solicitors and legal correspondents sharing their journey through their careers as well as those involved in areas such as climate law and pro-bono services at the Bar. 

The programme also demonstrates the career paths open to students, including careers as a judicial assistant, a prison warden, or a mediator.

This is the second year the programme is taking place entirely online due to the ongoing Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions, giving greater accessibility to students nationwide.

Following consultation with a focus group of TY co-ordinators, the TY team increased the programme’s content and flexibility. 

The two new innovations announced for this year programme are:

  • Bite-sized chapters offering greater flexibility in accessing the programme
  • Two live national Q&A discussion panels, between students and practising barristers.
     

Q&A – Bringing law closer to the students

This year students will also get the opportunity to engage directly with a panel of barristers through the introduction of a live national Q&A panel discussion. 

Vaccinations at Fairways centre cancelled for today

The Bar of Ireland is inviting participating students (through their teachers) to pose any of their questions to a panel of barristers.

Launching the Programme, Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, Maura McNally SC, said:

“One of the silver linings of the pandemic has been the ability to take our TY programme online and affording even more students the opportunity to gain an extensive insight into the different areas of law, the various legal professions and general knowledge about that law that govern our society.

“Last year saw record participation with 10,000 students, so to have a 60 percent increase with 16,000 students from every county in Ireland signed up is really exciting. 

"The Bar of Ireland is looking forward to welcoming students from Louth and giving many their first taste of a life in law”, she added.

 The programme is hosted on a secure platform and schools can still sign up here.

The five modules cover the following:

  • Beginning of a barrister’s career
  • Criminal Law
  • Civil Law
  • The media and the law
  • Preparing for trial

Ten schools in Louth to benefit from €2.9m in funding

Summer Works Programme 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media