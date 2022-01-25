Transition Year students across Louth invited to look into law with The Bar of Ireland

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s online programme, The Bar of Ireland’s annual programme for Transition Year students – Look into Law – is underway for 2022 and promises to reach even greater numbers of TY students across the country.

This programme gives TY students a comprehensive insight into the role of the legal system, courts and the work of barristers.

It is open to all schools and is relevant to all students, not simply those interested in pursuing a career in law.

In Louth, there are over 500 students from 12 schools (4 being DEIS schools) registered.

When the Programme first started seven years ago, there were just 100 students taking part.

Contributors on this year’s programme include the newly appointed Chief Justice, the Court Presidents, Chair of the Bar and numerous barristers, solicitors and legal correspondents sharing their journey through their careers as well as those involved in areas such as climate law and pro-bono services at the Bar.

The programme also demonstrates the career paths open to students, including careers as a judicial assistant, a prison warden, or a mediator.

This is the second year the programme is taking place entirely online due to the ongoing Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions, giving greater accessibility to students nationwide.

Following consultation with a focus group of TY co-ordinators, the TY team increased the programme’s content and flexibility.

The two new innovations announced for this year programme are:

Bite-sized chapters offering greater flexibility in accessing the programme

Two live national Q&A discussion panels, between students and practising barristers.



Q&A – Bringing law closer to the students

This year students will also get the opportunity to engage directly with a panel of barristers through the introduction of a live national Q&A panel discussion.

The Bar of Ireland is inviting participating students (through their teachers) to pose any of their questions to a panel of barristers.

Launching the Programme, Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, Maura McNally SC, said:

“One of the silver linings of the pandemic has been the ability to take our TY programme online and affording even more students the opportunity to gain an extensive insight into the different areas of law, the various legal professions and general knowledge about that law that govern our society.

“Last year saw record participation with 10,000 students, so to have a 60 percent increase with 16,000 students from every county in Ireland signed up is really exciting.

"The Bar of Ireland is looking forward to welcoming students from Louth and giving many their first taste of a life in law”, she added.

The programme is hosted on a secure platform and schools can still sign up here.

The five modules cover the following: