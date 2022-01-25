Search

25 Jan 2022

Dundalk Sub Aqua Unit involved in search for missing person in Malahide

Jason Newman

25 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit, travelled to Malahide in North County Dublin on Saturday to assist in the search for a person that has been missing for a number of weeks.

Two boats were launched from Malahide marina, & searched the waters for approximately 4hrs.

The search commenced with one team searching the entrance to Broadmeadow viaduct, while team 2 searched Malahide estuary.

Surface searches then continued from Malahide beach to Donabate beach & Portmarnock golf course to the opposite coastline of Portmarnock beach.

The search was further extended & both teams continued their search as far as Ireland's eye island.

Nothing of significance was found.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit remains on standby.

