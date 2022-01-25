Fairways vaccination clinic in Dundalk to reopen tomorrow

Fairways Hotel Dundalk
The Fairways community vaccination centre in Dundalk will re-open tomorrow, Wednesday 26th January.
The centre will be providing booster vaccinations for 16-29 year-olds tomorrow and booster vaccinations for over 30-year-olds on Thursday, 27th January.
All of those who were affected by the cancellation of today’s clinic have been rescheduled for later in the week or early next week.
The HSE have apologised for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank people for their patience and understanding.
