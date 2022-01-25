Search

25 Jan 2022

Decision delayed on proposed development at former orphanage in Dundalk

Further information sought on proposed development

Decision delayed on proposed development at former orphanage in Dundalk

Decision delayed on proposed development at former orphanage in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

A decision on a proposed development consisting of the conservation, extension and change of use of former St. Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School and St Malachy's Convent, at Seatown Place, Castle Street, Dundalk, which would see 58 apartments being developed, has been delayed after further information was sought by Louth County Council.

A planning application had been lodged with Louth County Council in November 2021 by Laurence Tuite, seeking to redevelop the site. The former St Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School is a protected structure, listed in the local authority's Record of Protected Structures as RPS D290, and St. Malachy's Convent is also protected structure, (RPS D292). Both are located in an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

The proposed development includes:

  • The complete restoration and refurbishment of the two protected structures to the front of the site.
  • The demolition of the existing gymnasium, classroom, laundry and workshop building to the rear of the property at Castle Street, including all associated lean to and flat roofed annexes, a covered link to the industrial school, a single storey twentieth century laundry annex and fire escape, along with the adjoining grotto and twentieth century greenhouse
  • The cataloguing, removal and appropriate historical archival of all redundant laundry equipment.
  • The construction of a new four storey apartment building with a recessed fifth floor to the rear of the site facing onto Castle Street, comprising:
    • One one-bed studio apartment,
    • Nine one-bedroom apartments,
    • 15 two-bedroom apartments and
    • Two three-bedroom units 
  • The landscaping of the existing yard to the rear of the building, hard standing and garden to accommodate 19 car parking and 58 bicycle spaces using the existing vehicular access onto Castle Street along with the restoration of the pedestrian access and the provision of new steel and glass vehicular gates.
  • The completed development will provide for 58 apartments in both blocks, 31 apartments in the front block, 27 apartments in the rear block comprising: four one-bed studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.

A number of submissions have been made on this planning application, with reasons for objecting to the development including traffic impact and safety considerations, car parking provision and waste management.

A request for further information on the planning application was sought by Louth County Council on January 14, with the processing of the application being put on hold until this has been received by the local authority.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media