Search

26 Jan 2022

Louth councillors approve grant to develop town centre hub in Dundalk

Louth County Council January meeting

Louth councillors approve grant to develop town centre hub in Dundalk

Louth councillors approve grant to develop town centre hub in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Jan 2022 11:33 PM

Councillors at the Louth County Council January meeting, approved the decision to award a €95,000 refundable grant, repayable over ten years, to Creative Spark to develop a town centre hub in Dundalk.

Director of Services, Frank Pentony, told members at the January meeting that Creative Spark had applied under the Border Enterprise Development Fund, to develop a town centre co-working enterprise space, in a premises on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk.

Due to price inflation in construction however, it had transpired that the funding secured by Creative Spark was insufficient to deliver the project.

Along with the Dundalk Enterprise Development Company and the Credit Union, who are also part funding this project, Louth County Council came to the decision to offer the refundable grant, to allow the project to proceed.

Mr Pentony told the meeting that it was something that the local authority felt was worthwhile and without the funding, the project would not proceed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media