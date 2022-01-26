Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday January 26

The death has occurred of Mary Cheshire (née Carroll) of New Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 24 January 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Peter (in-infancy), parents Peter and Kathleen, brother Paddy.

She will be sadly missed with love by her daughters Kathleen, Roisín, Siobhan and Mary, sons Donal, John and Stephen, sisters Catherine and Anne, brothers Peter, Joe and Stephen, daughter in-law Martha, her adored grandchildren Adam, Ellen and Claudia, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence New Muirhevna from Wednesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to the Dublin Road entrance then driving to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

House private for family on Thursday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of George Twyford of Jobstown, Tallaght, late of Windmill Park, Crumlin and formerly of Dundalk

On Tuesday January 25 2022 peacefully in the tender care of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Loving father of Aishling, Mark, Amanda, Lisa and Peter.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Bernie, grandchildren Ciara, Nadine, Danielle, Jordan, Conor, David, Kacie, Karl and Kerrie, great grandson Jack, sisters Maureen and Ann, brother John, extended family and friends.

Removal on Friday (January 28th) to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Jobstown arriving for 10 o’c Funeral Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

May he rest in peace