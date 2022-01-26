Women’s Aid Dundalk receive €1,000 euro grant

Kathy Walsh and Jimmy Murray present the cheque to Ann Larkin of Dundalk Women's Aid
Women’s Aid Dundalk have received a €1,000 euro grant from the Ann McGeeney Trust.
This grant made it possible to run our Parenting Through Trauma programme (developed in-house), with hopes to run it again for a second time this year.
The Parenting Through Trauma programme is a free 8 week course open to parents which explores topics such as effective communication, trauma and therapeutic parenting.
It has a psycho-education focus, which means that the group looks at issues and then discusses tools & responses that may help parent and child through their lived experiences.
The cheque was presented to service manager Ann Larkin by two representatives from the trust, Kathy Walsh and Jimmy Murray.
The Trust was set up in 2015 by the family, friends and work associates of the late Ann McGeeney in recognition of her life and work.
Since then it has awarded over £20,000 through the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland to small rural community groups.
