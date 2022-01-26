Search

26 Jan 2022

Ardee Golf Club Results: Impressive wins for Brian Keenan and Sheila Roche

Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club

Reporter:

reporter

26 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 22nd January 2022, 14 Hole Stableford

1st Category 1     Brian Keenan                     30 pts (ob9)

2nd Category 1    Gary Downes                     30 pts

1st Category 2     Neil Cullen                         31 pts

2nd Category 2    Adrian Buckley                   30 pts

1st Category 3     Shane  Smith                     30 pts

2nd Category 3    Padraig Healy                     29 pts

 

Sunday 23rd January, 14 Hole Stableford

1st Category 1     Chris McKinnon                31 pts

2nd Category 1    Peter Duffy                      30 pts ocb

1st Category 2     Paul McBride                    33 pts

2nd Category 2    Nathan Thambi                 31 pts

1st Category 3     Noel Gaynor                     35 pts

2nd Category 3    Kevin Gordan                    33 pts

 

LADIES

Wednesday 19th   January, 13 Hole Stableford

Class A                  Sheila Roche                 29 pts

Runner Up          Angela Finnegan               28 pts

Class B                  Breda Jones                  28 pts

Runner Up          Mary Olson                       27 pts

Class C                  Edel Hennessy               25 pts

Runner Up          Theresa Breen                  25 pts ocb

