27 Jan 2022

Louth senator welcomes legislation to crackdown on illegal dumping

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan

Reporter:

Jason Newman

27 Jan 2022 9:33 AM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Fianna Fáil senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed legislation brought forward by her Fianna Fáil colleague Senator Malcolm Byrne that will underpin the use of CCTV, drone and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology by local authorities to combat the scourge of illegal dumping.   

Until now, there have been limits on how technology has been deployed by local authorities in this way. 

Last year local authorities spent in total up to €100 million a year dealing with illegal dumping and littering. 

Senator McGreehan said:

“This is a really crucial piece of legislation and urgently needed. 

“Like most people I am frustrated and angry by the tiny minority who engage in illegal dumping. It is just awful to see bags of rubbish dumped indiscriminately. 

“Our beauty spots are being destroyed and the waste poses a hazard to animals.   

“This legislation will give Louth County Council the power to use technology to detect and prosecute illegal dumping which is undermining and eroding quality of life and the environment in our community,” she concluded.   

News

