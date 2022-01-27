Search

27 Jan 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday January 27 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Seán Hanratty of Dawestown, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Flynn) and dear father of Seamus, Martin, Siobhán and Declan. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth, brothers Patsy, Owen and Oliver and sisters Anna and Lilian.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Marie, son-in-law Johnny, grandchildren Stephen, Darren, Niamh, Arrán, Seán, Ruairí, Aoibhe and Liam, brother Francis, sisters Josie, Sheila and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday, driving to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Jenkinstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gavin Morris of Kiel Germany and Cooley, Co. Louth

Suddenly in Kiel on 25 January 2022. Gavin much loved son of John and Carole Markey, dear brother of Shane and Michelle. Gavin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Rogers of 25 Clermont Gardens, Warrenpoint and formerly of Newry and Ravensdale, Co Louth

On 25 January 2022, peacefully at home, John, dearly loved partner of Eilish and loving father of Paul, Debbie and Katrina. Much loved brother of Sally, Mary, Matt, Briege, Paddy, Margaret, Agnes, Eamon, Christina and the late Thomas.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, Tina and Gary, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

John’s remains will leave his home on Friday at 10am arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint for 10.30am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on webcam (churchmedia.tv) followed by interment in Warrenpoint Municipal Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Southern Area Hospice c/o McAnulty Funeral Directors 35, Church Street, Warrenpoint BT34 3HN.

May he rest in peace

 


 

 

