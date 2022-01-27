Search

27 Jan 2022

Dundalk IT welcomes renowned cinematographer for student workshops

Dundalk IT welcomes renowned cinematographer for student workshops

Students of DkIT getting hands on instruction from Jass Foley

Reporter:

Jason Newman

27 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Students and staff at Dundalk Institute of Technology’s Film & Television Production course were absolutely thrilled to welcome and attend workshops hosted by the internationally renowned Director of Photography and Cinematographer Jass Foley. 

Jass works in feature films as well as TV series for Netflix, RTE, TG4 and TV3/Virgin Media. 

His commercial work includes brands such as the Wall Street Journal, Disney, Amazon, SuperValu, Ryanair, Chef, Mitsubishi, Skoda, Lucozade Sport, Woodies, Sudocrem, Homestore & More, Google, Tiger Beer, Microsoft, EBS, Sixt, Land Rover, Nissan, UTV Ireland, Kerry Foods, LinkedIn and AIB. 

These hands-on and interactive workshops are a key learning tool for students in the Creative Arts Department and Jass is just one of the many high-profile experts that have held masterclasses in the Institute over the years. 

Access to film and television industry professionals is a core feature of DkIT’s courses and lecturers continually invite industry professionals to deliver workshops and lectures.

News

