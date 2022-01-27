Search

27 Jan 2022

Increase in diesel laundering waste in Louth in 2021

Louth County Council waste management

Increase in diesel laundering waste in Louth in 2021

An IBC of diesel sludge

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

There was an increase in the amount of diesel laundering waste dumped in Louth last year, compared to 2020, with the clean up cost to Louth County Council exceeding €225,000.

According to the local authority's management reports, €225,947.43 was spent in 2021 on the clean up and disposal of 181 intermediate bulk containers (IBC's) of diesel sludge.

This is an increase on 2020, when a total of 160 IBC’s of diesel sludge were dealt with by Louth County Council, at a cost of €199,769 approximately.

It is also an increase on 2019, when, according to Louth County Council management reports, €134,996 approximately was spent on the removal and clean up of 108 IBC’s, which included five 25 litre drums and two 120 litre drums.

The cost for 2021 thus far according to Louth County Council, included €2,496.65 for the removal and clean up of two IBC's that were recovered in December, 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media