Search

28 Jan 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 28 January 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 28 January 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 28 January 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Brian Donnelly of Drummond Cottage, Drummond, Inniskeen, Louth / Carlingford, Louth 

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Son of the late Michael and Margaret and father of Samantha, Fiona and Kerry. Deeply and sincerely regretted by his children, sons-in-law John and Andrew, grandchildren Georgina, Alex, Jasper and Ruby and his wide family circle and dear friends.  

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 3pm-6pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10am, proceeding via Dundalk Road (R173) and Dundalk Street, Carlingford, to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sharon Enright (née Smyth) of Belfry Drive and formerly of the Upper Merches, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday 14 January 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly in the love and tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Dessie and Rose and her husband Peadar McEneaney.

She will be sadly missed with love by her daughters Roisín and Meadhbh, son Seán, brothers Conor, Shane and Gavin, sister Edel, her partner Raymond, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Belfry Drive from Friday, 28 January, from 12 noon with removal at 5.45pm driving to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for evening prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. 

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to I.C.U. Lourdes Hospital.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh of Mournedale, Dundalk Road, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of New Park, Swinford, Co. Mayo

Peacefully in The wonderful care of Carlingford Nursing Home on Thursday 27 January 2021. Mary, sister of the late Gabrielle. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66 from 3pm until 5pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 2pm. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/stoliverp 

All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace


 


 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media