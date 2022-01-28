Search

28 Jan 2022

Survey finds 73% of Louth people intend to return to offices

Survey finds 73% of Louth people intend to return to offices

Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

In light of the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions and plans around the phased return to work, Pure Telecom has announced survey findings which reveal that 97% of those aged 18 to 23 will be working from the office on a full or part-time basis.

The survey also shows that office workers in Louth are among those less likely to be office based, with 73% saying they will return to the office in some capacity.

On Friday last, the Government announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which allows for a phased return to the office. 

Pure Telecom’s survey of 500 office workers in Ireland, carried out by Censuswide, asked office workers about their plans when COVID restrictions were eased.

The research found that the vast majority of Gen Z office workers plan to work from the office – that includes the 4% who never worked remotely during the pandemic and 93% who did work remotely, but who plan to return in some capacity. 

Overall, 86% of office workers plan to spend at least some time in the office following the easing of restrictions. 

That figure is the same (86%) for Millennials, 84% for Gen X and 88% for Baby Boomers.

Of the office workers who worked remotely during the pandemic, Gen Z is also the most likely generation to return to the office full-time, without any remote working.

23% of remote office workers will return to the office full-time following the easing of restrictions, rising to 35% for Gen Z. Just 18% of Baby Boomers who worked from home will return full-time, along with 20% of Millennials and 30% of Gen X.

The survey also looked at the counties most likely to be based in the office following the easing of restrictions. 

The majority (94%) of office workers who live in Wicklow say that they will work from the office in some capacity, followed by 93% in Donegal and 92% in Cork. Office workers living in Tipperary (70%), Louth (73%) and Limerick (75%) are the least likely to be office based.

Take a look inside the Museum of the Border

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said: 

“It has been a long two years and younger workers may be feeling that they are missing out on the social aspects of being in the office. 

“But it is clear from our research that the future is in hybrid working and what works for one generation may not work for another.

“People have become used to a work-life balance that allows them to enjoy time with their families and friends, or take on extracurricular activities. 

“These things are important for employees and many would find it very difficult to replace these with long, unnecessary commutes twice a day. 

“But the learning, collaboration and social life that the office brings is important too and it is particularly valuable to younger generations who are just starting out in their careers, and who are looking to expand their social circles.

“As businesses continue to struggle to hire, they must make sure they are doing everything they can  to attract and retain the best talent; many will not even consider a job that doesn’t offer flexibility anymore.

“It’s vital for companies to work with their employees on their individual needs and ensure that they have the policies and systems in place to make it work.

“More and more premises across the country are getting connected to high-speed broadband and the desire for hybrid working makes this even more of a necessity. 

“Work needs to be accessible to all employees; whether they are working remotely from a rural village, or in an office building in a city,” he concluded. 

Increase in diesel laundering waste in Louth in 2021

Louth County Council waste management

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media