Lotto Plus raffle gets €1million boost for Saturday's draw

An additional €1 million is to be added to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund for this Saturday’s draw, The National Lottery has confirmed.

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 80 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but tomorrow night, players are set for a boost in their winnings.

By topping up the raffle prize fund by €1 million, the National Lottery predicts that each winner of tomorrow night’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw will receive between €8,000 - €12,500.

The National Lottery came in for criticism in recent months as the jackpot saw a 62-draw rollover which lasted seven months. The jackpot had been rolling over since June, 2021 until it was eventually won in mid January.

Tomorrow night’s jackpot is now heading towards an estimated €3.5 million.

Lotto Raffle prize are reminded that the cut-off time for ticket sales is 7.45pm on Saturday night.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "Saturday night’s Lotto draw is set to be a big one for Lotto players all over the country as it will mark our first Lotto Plus Raffle promotion of the year.

"The guaranteed to be won €1 million in the Lotto Plus Raffle means that there will be even more big winners than usual. On a normal night, Lotto Plus Raffle winners are guaranteed to win €500 but for tomorrow night’s draw, we are predicting each winner will receive between €8,000 and €12,500, depending on the number of winners.

"And of course, let’s not forget the estimated €3.5 million jackpot - we could see a new National Lottery millionaire being made this weekend!

“We are reminding players who are hoping to be one of the big winners celebrating after tomorrow night’s draw to buy their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm deadline tomorrow night.”