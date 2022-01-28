Search

28 Jan 2022

Increase in the number of children in homeless accommodation in North East

Monthly Homelessness Report December 2021

Increase in the number of children in homeless accommodation in North East

Increase in the number of children in homeless accommodation in North East

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

There was an increase in the number of child dependents accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East in December, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Monthly Homelessness Report for December 2021, released today.

Ten families, comprising 12 adults and 27 children were recorded as homeless in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, in December according to the report. While this is the same number of families as November 2021, the number of child dependents was lower, with 13 adults and 21 child dependents being recorded as homeless in November.

There was no change in the number of homeless adults who accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East in December, with 82 being reported.

Of the 82 adults, 10 were aged 18-24 years old; 46 aged 25-44; 20 aged 45-64 and six aged 65 and over. 61 were male and 21 were female.

Nationally, 6,463 adults were reported as homeless in the last week of December 2021, down from 6,551 the month previously. 1,077 families with 2,451 child dependents were also reported in this month's figures. This gives a total of 8,914 homeless people in December and is a decrease of 185 people on the November 2021 figures.

Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, has said that it welcomes a slight decrease in the number of people recorded in the official homeless figures. This is the first decrease in the monthly national homeless figures since last May.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said, “Any decrease of the number of people in homelessness is to be welcomed. December is typically one of the busiest months for the homeless sector so it’s positive to see even a small drop, it moves us in the right direction.”

“We need to continue to work with our partners and local authorities to deliver not only additional emergency accommodation, but also long-term social housing solutions."

He continued, “Peter McVerry Trust is committed to expanding our Housing First programme under the Government’s recently published Housing First National Implementation Plan for 2022-2026 – giving entrenched rough sleepers not only the key to their own door but also the supports they need to keep maintain and retain their tenancy. Housing First is key to the long-term reduction of homelessness.

“Peter McVerry Trust is also working to deliver more social housing across Ireland through the regeneration of derelict or vacant buildings. These properties, located in the heart of rural towns, provide great opportunities to rejuvenate local communities and deliver sustainable pathways for people out of homelessness."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media