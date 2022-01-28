Search

28 Jan 2022

Dundalk man pleaded guilty to stealing jewellery

Dundalk man pleaded guilty to stealing jewellery

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

28 Jan 2022 10:33 PM

A 21-year-old man who stole over €13,000 jewellery in a local burglary was linked to the crime through a perfect match with fingerprints found on a window ledge, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last week.

Craig Jackson of Woodview Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk pleaded guilty to committing the offence at an address at Water View, Lower Point Road on August 1st 2019.

An 18-carat engagement ring and a diamond ring worth over €7,000 between them, were stolen in the break-in to a family home, along with other rings, a bracelet and necklace, and five watches worth just under €13,300.  None of the property was ever recovered.

Fingerprints found at the point of entry, a window ledge, were a perfect match for the defendant.

Craig Jackson had 49 previous convictions including four burglaries and was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court in January 2020 with the final 18 months suspended, for two burglaries which occurred the same month as the sentencing matter before the court.

The Defence barrister said his client, who was expelled from school aged 15, had been using cocaine, cannabis and Xanax tablets at the time and when his life had gone completely out of control.

He accepted he was given a chance by the court and had not taken it but added that he had entered a guilty plea last October at the earliest opportunity and the Probation report indicated insight, victim empathy and awareness in respect of his offending.

Judge Patrick Quinn who said the defendant’s “criminality seems to know no bounds” suspended the final two and a half years of the four-year sentence he imposed, on the accused entering a good behaviour bond, remaining under the supervision of the Probation Service and being drug free and alcohol free for two and half years post release.

The 18-month suspended sentence imposed in January 2020 was also activated.

