Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 28 March 2022

The death has occurred of Dr Michael G. Salter of Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Dundalk, Co Louth

On March 26 2022 in the wonderful care of The Dargle Valley Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Ann (née King) and father of George, Margaret, Elizabeth, Ursula and Jack. Deeply regretted by his wife, children, ten grandchildren, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Eamon, sister Veronica (Jamaica) brother Paul (England) in-laws and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Monday March 28, from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mochonog's Church, Kilmacanogue, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Finola Johnson of Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin / Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey, Nursing Home, Blackrock, Co. Louth on 26 March 2022. Finola, much loved wife of the late Christopher and sister of the late Charles, Doreen, Aileen and Joseph, and dear aunt of Eileen, Finola and Alison. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, Co. Louth. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dolores Maguire (Sr Ruth) SSL of St. Louis Convent, Dundalk, Co. Louth and formerly of Clogherhead, Co. Louth



On 25 March 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving sister, Marie, her sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, her community in Dundalk and St. Louis Sisters in Ireland and Nigeria and her many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her father Owen, her mother Mary Kate, her siblings Dympna, Tony, Eugene, Patricia and Bosco.

Reposing at St. Louis Convent, Castleblayney Road, Dundalk from 2.30pm-6pm on Monday 28th with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10 am, to St. Michael’s Church, Clogherhead, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Denis’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick T. (Paddy) Ward of Kilkenny and late of Dundalk, Co. Louth



On March 26 2022, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and grandson Toby. Loving father of Margaret, Ita, Aideen and Rosemary. Brother of Tom, Ann and the late Des and Peter. Much loved grandad of Christian, Stephanie, Jenny, Conn, Abby, Paddy and Ted. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, brother, sister, sons-in-law Patrick, Mark and Liam, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday (March 28th) from 3p.m. concluding with Rosary at 6.30p.m. Funeral on Tuesday after 11.30a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Acute Stroke Unit, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. House strictly private on Tuesday morning.

May he rest in peace