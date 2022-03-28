Dundalk Gardai stop car with no insurance, tax or NCT seizing it for the second time in 24 hours

Dundalk Gardai say they have seized a car from a driver for the second time in 24 hours.
They said:
"Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they saw this car with no Insurance displayed.
"They were stopped & the driver admitted to having no insurance, tax or NCT.
"The car was seized from this driver for the 2nd time in 24 hours."
