Gardai investigate spate of burglaries in north Louth over the weekend

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred in the north Louth area over the weekend.
Two burglaries occurred at two separate properties in the Cortial area of Kilkerley, on the 26th March one between 17:45pm and 20:00pm and another between 16:30pm and 21:20pm
It is not known if anything was taken at this time and no arrests have been made.
Gardaí are also investigating an incident of burglary that occurred at Tullycahan, Co. Louth on the 26th March 2022 between 17:45pm and 21:00pm.
A number of items were taken, as well a sum of cash.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
