Homelessness on the rise in North East
The number of homeless adults in the North East has risen according to the latest figures released by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. 85 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, during the week of 21-27 February 2022, according to the department's Monthly Homelessness Report for February 2022. This is up from 80 in January.
The number of homeless families in the North East also rose in February, with 13 families accessing emergency accommodation during the week of 21 – 27 February 2022, up from 12 in January. The 13 families comprised 17 adults and 29 dependants. Nine of the families were single parent families.
Nationally, 6,825 adults and 2,667 dependants were reported as homeless in Feburary, giving a total of 9,492 homeless people. This is an increase on the 9,150 reported in January and the 8,194 reported in December.
