Search

30 Mar 2022

Homelessness on the rise in North East

Monthly Homelessness Report February 2022

Homelessness on the rise in North East

Homelessness on the rise in North East

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Mar 2022 8:33 PM

The number of homeless adults in the North East has risen according to the latest figures released by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. 85 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, during the week of 21-27 February 2022, according to the department's Monthly Homelessness Report for February 2022. This is up from 80 in January. 

The number of homeless families in the North East also rose in February, with 13 families accessing emergency accommodation during the week of 21 – 27 February 2022, up from 12 in January. The 13 families comprised 17 adults and 29 dependants. Nine of the families were single parent families.

Nationally, 6,825 adults and 2,667 dependants were reported as homeless in Feburary, giving a total of 9,492 homeless people. This is an increase on the 9,150 reported in January and the 8,194 reported in December.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media