30 Mar 2022

Bridge Orders made to progress Narrow Water Bridge in Louth

Louth County Council lead project partner

Bridge Orders made to progress Narrow Water Bridge in Louth

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon pictured at the location of Narrow Water Bridge with John O’Hagan, Senior Engineer, Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, has made the Bridge Orders to progress the Narrow Water Bridge project to procurement phase. The Narrow Water Bridge project is a commitment within the New Decade New Approach agreement.  The Irish Government has provided €3 million in funding from the Shared Island Fund to allow Louth County Council as lead project partner to advance the project to procurement.  

Planning permission is in place for a distinctive 280m cable stayed bridge, anchored by two towers at either end, for car and cycle traffic. The bridge will connect the A2 Newry to Warrenpoint dual carriageway with the R173 Omeath and will have the ability to open to allow for passage of ships through and on to the Newry Canal. The bridge will provide access to a range of cross border active travel and recreational activities including greenways, mountain bike trails, walking routes and beaches.

Welcoming further progress on this project Minister Mallon said: “Narrow Water Bridge is an ambitious and important project which will link the Mourne Mountains and the Cooley Peninsula to provide multiple tourism and connectivity opportunities for this border area. 

"Progressing to the stage of making the Bridge Orders is another big step forward for this long awaited bridge which will deliver many social and economic benefits for the communities in Down and Louth. I am fully committed to the Narrow Water Bridge project and I will continue to work in partnership with Louth County Council and the Irish Government to see delivery achieved.”    

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin also welcomed the latest progress stating: “I am pleased to see the ongoing progress with the Narrow Water Bridge project supported by funding from the Shared Island Fund. The Narrow Water Bridge is a very significant and transformative all-island project. I welcome the strong support for the project North and South which will open up new and exciting opportunities, for the local and wider economy and communities, including for recreation and active travel.”

