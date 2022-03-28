Search

30 Mar 2022

Vladimir Jablokov announces date in the Oriel Centre Dundalk

Acclaimed violinist Vladimir Jablokov

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Mar 2022 10:33 PM

Acclaimed violinist Vladimir Jablokov will be performing in Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 11 June 2022.  Vladimir has headlined in venues such as the National Concert Hall, INEC, University Concert Hall, Cork Opera House, National Opera House and the BBC Proms Belfast and is currently preparing his biggest production to date in the 3Arena in December so this intimate performance in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol will be an extremely special occasion.   

Vladimir Jablokov has been thrilling audiences since he first moved to Ireland from Bratislava 17 years ago. Vladimir’s live performances are nothing short of electric and exhilarating as he brings his skilled fusion of classical music with the playfulness, energy, passion and emotion of gypsy, folk, and popular music to life.  He has toured as a Special Guest to Soprano Katherine Jenkins and played support to Il Divo at 3 Arena.  

Vladimir Jablokovs performance in the Oriel Centre will feature some of the most popular pieces in his repertoire including Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5, Strauss Radetzky March, Theme from Schindler, If I Were A Rich Man and many more audience favourites.   

This performance will be a rare opportunity to see Vladimir Jablokov in a close and intimate setting so very early booking is advised. Tickets are €25 and are available from www.orielcentre.ie

News

