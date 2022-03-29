Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 29 March 2022

The death has occurred of Joan Brady (née Mahony) of Ashgrove, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home on 27 March 2022. Joan, beloved wife of the late Vincent, dear mother of Paul, Alan, Susan, Helen and the late baby Jean, nana of Killian, Alva, Hugh and Ciara and twin sister of Ann Garavan, and the late Ger and Don. Joan will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Paul Brennan, daughter-in-law Emma, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean McKenna of Curraghbeg, Ardee, Louth

On March 27 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Recently deceased by his wife Eileen and will be sadly missed by his loving family, Yvonne, Shane, Elaine, Derek and Lynda, his grandchildren Conor, Sean, Calum and Cían, son-in-law Keith, brother Eugene, sisters-in-law Nancy and Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Sean will repose in Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee (Eircode A92 EY88), on Tuesday, 29th from 2pm to 4pm. House Strictly Private at all times.

Removal on Wednesday leaving Finlay's Funeral Home at 9.45am, on foot, to The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Sean's funeral cortège will travel via Curraghbeg, Shanlis en route to cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) Treanor (née Keenan) formerly of Glenmore Park, Dundalk, Louth / Newry, Down

Peacefully, after a short illness, in the dedicated care of the staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dear mother of Catherine, Ann-Marie and the late Imelda and adored nana of Sophie, Rachel, Shane, Ryan, Hollie, Rhys, Naoise and the late Keela Mae.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Paul, Gary and Seamus, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91 KW52) from 12 noon-8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Holy Family, (Eircode A91 K761), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery (Eircode A91 F598).

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eithne Walsh (née Soraghan)of Gibstown, Dundalk, Louth / Dundrum, Dublin



Peacefully, in the St. Vincent’s Hospital on 27 March 2022. Eithne, beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Jim, Frank and John and sister of Briege Mulligan. She will be sadly missed by her sons, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and her marvellous carers.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rolandas Zenkovas of Chapter House, Castle Street, Dundalk, Louth

Unexpectedly, at home. He will be sadly missed by his beloved partner Milana Zitineviciute, daughter Evelina Zenkovaite, sons Karolis Dikinis and Zigimantas Zenkovas and uncle and aunt Jonas and Onuté, his many relatives and friends in Ireland and Lithuania.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91 KW52) from 2pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Private cremation will take place followed by funeral ceremonies and burial in Lithuania.

May he rest in peace













