30 Mar 2022

Mid-Louth: Work on new 50-bed nursing unit at St. Joseph’s to start this year

Reporter:

Jason Newman

29 Mar 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The HSE has confirmed to Ged Nash TD that construction work on the redeveloped Community Nursing Unit at St. Joseph’s, Ardee will commence this autumn.

The Labour TD said:

“In the early part of the last decade when the country was in financial and economic ruin, the very future of our crumbling public nursing home system was in doubt.

“I made sure that instead of seeing facilities like St. Joseph’s close, these important community assets would be modernised and redeveloped to serve the Mid-Louth community.

“As part of the 2015-2022 HSE capital investment programme I secured the resources to make good on that commitment.

“This money was nailed down in the plan in January 2016 and it is difficult to comprehend how it has taken so long for the last and current government to get this project to this stage.

“In any case it is good news that the HSE has confirmed to me that the building is expected to start in the third-quarter of this year as part of a €200million bundle of seven community nursing units across the State.

“This now means that the commitment I made in 2015 and 2016 is now finally being delivered and that the future provision of publicly-run elder care in Ardee and Mid-Louth is secure.”

News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

