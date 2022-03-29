A new-look, revamped Dundalk Democrat is coming your way
The loyal readers of the Dundalk Democrat may have spotted a new look to our front page today as we are sporting a sophisticated new masthead. This edition boasts a refreshed, contemporary design with a bold new masthead on our front page.
The dynamic new look is being brought to you by the same dedicated team, which expanded in recent months with reporter Donard McCabe returning and journalist Jason Newman joining the Democrat.
Our hard-working team continues to report on the local stories that matter and sporting events. We have plenty of great events coming up, both in print and online, and as we look forward to the men’s Senior GAA Championship the edition of our paper in shops today has a bumper 32-page GAA pull-out special and free poster.
As always, thank you for reading and supporting the Dundalk Democrat.
