Plans progress for 272 unit housing development in Ardee
Plans are progressing for a new 272 unit housing development in Ardee, with news that The Ardee Partnership, intend to apply to An Bord Pleanála for permission for a new development at Bridgegate, Rathgory, Mulladrillen, Drogheda Road, Ardee, Co Louth.
According to details lodged with Louth County Council, the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) which is at Stage 3 in the SHD process, will contain 272 residential units comprising 206 houses and 66 duplex units over three storeys, with private open space.
Other selected details of the application include a proposed crèche and playground and a single storey community building adjacent at a community hub, accessed from Bridgegate Avenue served by car parking on Bridgegate Green and Bridgegate Avenue. A park is to be located in the north of the site between duplex B & C at Bridgegate Avenue. A series of public open spaces are also included - open spaces will provide a mix of hard and soft landscaping, pedestrian and cycle access and a range of activities.
More details on the proposed development can be found at www.bridgegateshd.ie. A decision on the application is due by 17 May, with submission due by 26 April.
