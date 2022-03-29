Carlingford Heritage Centre host Spring Talk with Mark Dearey on nuclear issues tonight

As part of the Carlingford Heritage Centre Spring series, we present ‘The Nuclear Shadow and Holding on to Hope’ with Mark Dearey who will talk about his activism in nuclear issues and nuclear proliferation.
This talk will be of interest to anyone who supports all green issues and wants to play their part.
Mark is an experienced environment campaigner.
He has spent over a decade as a key member of STAD campaign fighting British Nuclear Fuels to end the reprocessing of nuclear waste at Sellafield.
Mark will discuss his views on the environment, as well as his understanding of the nuclear threat and how we can feel empowered in these difficult times.
If you’re interested in attending this Free event, please join us at the Carlingford Heritage Centre at 7pm, March 29th, 2022.
To register visit: https:// carlingfordheritagecentre.com/ .../environment.../
