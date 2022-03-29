Rise in robbery offences in Dundalk in 2021 but falls in other areas

There was a 50% rise in robbery, extortion and hijacking offences in Dundalk last year, but a fall in some other types of crime, recorded in Dundalk Garda Station last year, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

According to the CSO's Recorded Crime Q4 2021 report, nine cases of robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were recorded at Dundalk Garda Station last year. This is up from six in 2020 but down from the 41 recorded in 2019.

Other areas which saw a rise in reported cases last year include fraud offences, which increased by 54%; damage to property and to the environment, which increased from 254 in 2020 to 279 last year; and attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences which increased from 222 in 2020 to 235 last year.

There was a fall in some other types of crimes recorded in Dundalk last year. 67 cases of burglary and related offences were recorded in Dundalk Garda Station in 2021, down from 92 in 2020 – a fall of 27%. 87 cases of dangerous or negligent acts were recorded in 2021, down from 97 in 2020.

Offences against government, justice procedures and organisation of crime fell from 179 in 2020 to 156 in 2021. Public order and other social code offences fell from 427 in 2020 to 392 last year. There was also a slight fall in the number of controlled drug offences recorded in Dundalk, with 422 cases recorded in 2021, down from 436 in 2020.

The crime statistics released by the CSO today, continue to be classified as Under Reservation. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO. Find out more about what this classification means here.