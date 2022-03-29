Search

30 Mar 2022

Massive increase in fraud crimes in Dundalk and across Louth in 2021

Recorded Crime Quarter 4 2021

Massive increase in fraud crimes in Dundalk and across Louth in 2021

Fraud offences rose by over 50% in Dundalk last year

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Mar 2022 8:33 PM

There was a 54% increase in the number of fraud, deception and related offences recorded in Dundalk Garda Station last year, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 162 cases were recorded at Dundalk Garda Station in 2021, up from 105 in 2020 and 90 in 2019. 

The increase in fraud crimes was replicated in garda stations across Louth last year. Ardee saw fraud offences almost treble last year, with 37 offences recorded, up from 13 in 2020. In Dunleer, 22 cases were recorded, up from five the year previously. Drogheda recorded 181 fraud, deception and related offences in 2021, up from 97 in 2020, representing an increase of 87%.

Fraud crimes increased by more than 116% in 2021 across the State. Commenting on the CSO release, Jim Dalton, Statistician, said: “Recorded Crime statistics for the year ending in December 2021 showed that the number of fraud incidents recorded on An Garda Síochána (AGS)’s PULSE database continued to rise and reached a new level.

"There were 16,929 frauds recorded in the 12-month period compared to just 7,834 in the previous year, an increase of 116.1%. The increase was largely driven by unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone."

It is important to note that the crime statistics released by the CSO today, continue to be classified as Under Reservation. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO. Find out more about what this classification means here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media