Search

30 Mar 2022

Sentenced for being abusive to garda in Dundalk

Sentenced for being abusive to garda in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

29 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

A Dublin man who was convicted in his absence, after Dundalk district court was told he had used abusive language towards a Garda after being informed that his vehicle was about to be seized, was last week sentenced to two months.

Jim Cash (37) of Boot Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on June 22nd 2020.

In February, when Mr. Cash failed to appear for the case which was listed for a contested hearing, the garda involved told the court the defendant had been a passenger in the vehicle in the car park at Lidl, St. Helena’s, Dundalk .

After he was informed that it was going to be seized, he allegedly told the garda “Get out of the way you big f***ing thick you”. 

The Garda also claimed the accused told him “You look like Superman’s son” and added "F*** off guard I’m leaving".

The court heard when the public order charge was put to him after caution Mr. Cash replied “I did no such thing and I have it on video”.

A bench warrant was issued for sentencing after Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told he had 84 previous convictions including 12 for public order offences.

Last Wednesday the defence solicitor explained that the married father of five had been confused about the adjourned date and added without prompting he had apologised to the garda that morning.

He acknowledged his client’s extensive previous convictions but stressed that Mr. Cash has been engaging with the Coolmine treatment centre and has been undergoing weekly urine tests. 

However, Judge McKiernan said the defendant had taken a ‘hearing date’ and didn’t turn up and had been very abusive to the garda.

She imposed a two month sentence but fixed recognizance in the event of an appeal.

Lisa Smith ‘answered the call to migrate’ to Syria, court hears

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith chose to go to area controlled by "demonic" terrorist organisation, prosecution argues

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media