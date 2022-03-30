Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 30 March 2022

The death has occurred of Marie Theresa McDermott (née Creedon) of Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully in Biarritz on 23rd March 2022, after a recent illness. Beloved daughter of Jack & Dr Irene Creedon, sister of Jacqueline & Michael and incredible wife of Hugh. Mother of Sean-Pierre, Hilary & Aisling, grandmother of Nicole, Hugo and Edson. Marie will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Private funeral at request of Marie. Instead of sending flowers, donations can be made to the Marie Keating Foundation(www.mariekeating.ie) or the The Alzheimer Society of Ireland at (www.alzheimers.ie).

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eithne Walsh (née Soraghan) of Gibstown, Dundalk, Louth / Dundrum, Dublin



Peacefully, in the St. Vincent’s Hospital on 27 March 2022. Eithne, beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Jim, Frank and John and sister of Briege Mulligan. She will be sadly missed by her sons, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and her marvellous carers.

Reposing at JP Ward & Son, Funeral Home, Centauri House, Sandyford Village, D18 C8P7 from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday evening. Reposing Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, A91 XW66 from 12 noon on Thursday, with removal at 1.40 to St Fursey’s Church Haggardstown, Co. Louth, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown.

May she rest in peace



