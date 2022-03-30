Big change in the weather for Louth today

Mist and fog will clear this morning as cloudy conditions with showery rain spreads from the north introducing much colder weather along with a freshening northeast breeze.
Some bright spells towards evening along with a few showers of rain, hail and sleet.
Afternoon temperatures of just 7 to 10 degrees.
Cold and frosty overnight with mostly clear skies.
There will be a few wintry showers about, chiefly affecting coastal areas.
Minimum temperatures of -3 to zero degrees in moderate northeast breezes.
