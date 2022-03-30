Search

31 Mar 2022

Dundalk Parkrun hits milestones

John McCooey 200 park runs, Richard and Anne Duffy 200 each, Catriona McCaughey 50, and Harry Matthews, with visual aid guide Niall McEvoy, 100.

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

30 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

Dundalk Parkrun have achieved some impressive milestones over the past few weeks with the following completing 50 to 200 park runs.

We look forward to seeing their milestone T-shirts soon, which will be worn with pride, a spokeswoman for Parkrun said.

Harry Matthews, being visual impaired, was presented with an engraved medal by Run Director Brenda Hill, for his fantastic achievement and thanked all their amazing VI guides who have assisted him weekly. 

Parkrun is a free, timed, 5km run, jog or walk and is held every Saturday at 9.30am. 

Dundalk parkrun is at DKIT sports grounds, beside the wind turbine.

So if you fancy trying something new that's active, outdoors and a bit of craic, then please come along any Saturday, the spokeswoman said.

Whether you are a regular 5km runner or planning on doing a couch to 5km or are up for a brisk walk, then you are very welcome.

This event is run by volunteers so if you want to check it out you can also volunteer.

To register go to www.parkrun.ie.  You can take part if you don't register, you just won't get a time.

There is also Junior parkrun on a Sunday morning for children from four to 14 years old at 9.30 at DKIT sportsground.

News

