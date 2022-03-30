40 new homes planned for Dublin Road outside Dundalk
Planning has been lodged this week with Louth County Council, seeking to build 40 new homes on lands at the Dublin Road (R132), Haggardstown, Dundalk.
Molaris Limited is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing derelict structure on site and the construction of 40 dwellings, comprising five one-bed, 20 two-bed and 15 three-bed units, in a combination of houses and duplex apartments ranging in height from single storey to three storey. The proposed duplex apartments range in height from single storey to three storey with the duplex apartments being provided with balconies.
A new vehicular access is proposed from the R132 as part of the development. The development also includes all associated site development works including undergrounding of overhead ESB lines, an ESB substation, public open space, landscaping, boundary treatments, public lighting, footpaths and roads associated with the development.
A decision is due on the application by 19 May, with submissions due by 28 April 2022.
