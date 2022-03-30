Louth halves number of households on social housing waiting list in 5 years

Figures published in the 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) show a reduction of 50% in the Louth social housing waiting list since the first annual assessment was conducted in 2016.

The figures shows 1,299 households in Louth were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of 17 November 2021. This figure is down 25 (2%) from 1,324 households recorded on 2 November 2020. This figure also represents a total decrease of 1,301 (50%) households since 2016 when annual recording of the SSHA began.

The number of households in Louth qualifying for and in need of, social housing support over the past five years is as follows:

2016 - 2,600

2017 - 2,249

2018 - 1,541

2019 - 1,468

2020 - 1,324

2021 - 1,299

Nationally, 59,247 households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of 17 November 2021, down 2,633 (4.3%) from 61,880 households on 2 November 2020. This figure is a reduction of 32,353 (35.3%) since 2016.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, T.D, has welcomed the figures, commenting:

“These results are evidence that Government investment in social housing supports is working for Louth. Nationally, over 23,300 households had their housing needs met in 2021 – this is despite the very significant impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on delivery. It’s important to remember that most residential construction was halted for a 13-week period from January to April.

“We must not, and will not, lose sight of the fact that there are still 1,299 households in Louth who are relying on us for the provision of housing support. Housing for All, which was launched six months ago, sets us on a pathway to delivering 90,000 new social homes between now and the end of 2030. This year we will be investing more than €4bn to deliver 11,820 new social homes in 2022, including 9,000 new build social homes.