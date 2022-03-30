Gardaí in Louth are investigating two burglaries in Ardee

Gardaí in Louth are appealing for information in relation to two burglaries that occurred at residential properties in the Ardee area yesterday, Tuesday 29th March 2022.

A house in Aclint, Ardee and another in Kockabbey were broken into sometime between 11:45am and 2:30pm yesterday, a garda spokesman said.

A sum of cash was taken from one of the properties during this incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who was in the Aclint and Kockabbey areas between 11am and 3pm to contact them.

They are particularly keen for any person who may have camera footage, to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.