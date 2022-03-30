€99k announced for eight Louth swimming pools

Just over €99,000 in funding has been announced today for eight local swimming pools in Louth. The government funding has been approved by Sport Ireland and Ireland Active as part of a €3.2 million national funding package for swimming pool operators across the country.

The swimming pools in Louth receiving the funding are:

4Fit Leisure Club Louth - €9,756.20

Aura Drogheda Leisure Centre Louth - €15,986.06

Aura Dundalk Leisure Centre Louth - €15,986.06

Carrickdale Leisure Centre Louth - €15,398.34

DkIT Sport Leisure Centre Louth - €7,757.94

Felda Health Fitness & Spa Louth - €11,166.74

Gym Plus Drogheda Louth - €11,401.83

Integral Fitness and Leisure Drogheda Louth - €11,754.46

Sharing the news this afternoon, Fergus O'Dowd TD said, "Swimming pool operators have been adversely affected over the last two years by Covid and whilst they are benefitting from a return to normal operations this funding will provide an additional layer of stability in 2022.

“Pools are expensive amenities and with concerning increases in energy costs, many pool operators have been hit hard so this funding whilst modest will offset some of these increases.

“Swimming is an excellent past time to not only maintain general fitness but pools across the country also provide much needed swimming lessons to all age groups across all levels. These lessons provide essential skills to people of all ages and reduces their risk in and around water.

“I’m delighted to see our local swimming pools benefiting again from this funding stream since it was first introduced in December 2020 in response to Covid.”