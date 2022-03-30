WATCH: Troy Parrott's sensational strike earns Ireland victory over Lithuania. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland overcame Lithuania 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night thanks to a very late Troy Parrott goal in the 97th minute.
Stephen Kenny's side had four disallowed goals in the friendly encounter before the Tottenham Hotspur man, on loan at MK Dons, netted a last-second thunderbolt to send the home support into rapturous celebrations.
WATCH THE SUPERB STRIKE BELOW:
WOW— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) March 29, 2022
#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100
pic.twitter.com/518dxgpyp7
