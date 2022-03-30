Search

31 Mar 2022

Mulroy heaps the praise on teammates after becoming top league scorer in Ireland

Mulroy heaps the praise on teammates after becoming top league scorer in Ireland

Sam Mulroy of Louth in action against Patrick O'Keane of Wicklow

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

30 Mar 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Less than a day after sealing promotion to Division Two with a win over Wicklow, Louth captain Sam Mulroy was still on a high as he spoke exclusively to the Democrat Monday morning.

“I think everyone is on a serious buzz at the minute, I suppose promotion was the objective at the start of the year and it is brilliant to get that goal ticked off” he exclaimed.

“I’m delighted for the lads, the management team and everyone that is involved with Louth GAA and of course the fans, as this was huge day for football in the county. From a progression standpoint, it is vital we that we keep playing against better teams and better players.

“The real big guns are in Division One and Division Two. It will be a massive test next year, as the last time we were up there we didn’t win a game. It will be a challenge for us, and it is all about making sure we rise up to it.”

As usual, the Naomh Mairtin sharpshooter was a huge threat. He finished the league with 3-51 to his name and was the top scorer across all four divisions.

But as usual, the young captain was more worried about praising those around him, the players who help take the scoring burden off his shoulders every time they take to the field.

“It is a great accolade to have (the League’s top scorer), but it doesn’t mean much if you aren’t winning matches, that is the most important thing for me. I’m happy with my individual performances over the last few weeks and there is still loads of things I can work on.”

“We have players that can hurt you from anywhere. You have Tommy Durnin playing out of his skin in midfield, Niall Sharkey at six, Liam Jackson and Craig Lennon too. Lads with pace like Daire McConnon. It is never about one individual player.

“While I’m getting scores, there are other boys working off the ball, getting the ball into me, intercepting it, creating turnovers. On Sunday Ciaran made hay with the space that was left for him. On any day, any player could step up and take those scores which is brilliant to see.”

With promotion secured, Louth also have the added bonus of a league final to look forward to this Saturday evening when they face Limerick in Croke Park (throw in 4:45PM).

Mulroy is already envisaging that hallowed journey up the steps of the Hogan stand to collect the cup as captain and feels a trophy would be a great way to rubber stamp what has been a great campaign.

“It would be amazing, I think it’s something most of the players have dreamed of doing ever since we started following Louth Football. It would be an incredible experience and be a proper reward for the hard work these lads have put in over the last number of years.”

“After all the work Mickey, Gavin and the county board have put, this is what they want from us and it would be massive for the sport here.

“Last Sunday was incredible, the buzz on the pitch with family, friends and supporters celebrating the team, that is what it is all about. We are doing this for our clubs, for the people of Louth and another day like that, this time with a trophy on Saturday would be the icing on the cake.”   

Ruthless attacking sees Louth overcome Wicklow to seal promotion to Division Two

The Commentary Box: Football Hooliganism creeping back into Irish Football

€99k announced for eight Louth swimming pools

Government funding approved by Sport Ireland and Ireland Active

40 new homes planned for Dublin Road outside Dundalk

40 dwellings planned for R132

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media