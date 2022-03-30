Increase in robbery offences reported in Ardee last year

There was an increase in reported robbery, extortion and hijacking offences in Ardee last year, according to figures released this week by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Five cases of robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were recorded in Ardee Garda Station in 2021, compared with one the year before. There was also two cases of kidnapping and related offences recorded in Ardee in 2021, compared with one the year before.

The CSO's Recorded Crime Q4 2021 report shows that, along with other areas of Louth, fraud, deception and related offences increased significantly, with 37 cases recorded, up from 13 in 2020. There was also a slight increase in damage to property and to the environment offences, up from 29 in 2020 to 32 in 2021.

There was also a fall in Ardee last year however, in other types of recorded crime. Theft and related offences fell by31%, with 44 cases recorded, compared to 64 in 2020. Weapons and explosives offences more than halved, with five cases recorded compared to 11 in 2020. Dangerous or negligent acts fell from 28 in 2020 to 19 last year, and controlled drug offences fell by 18%, with 36 cases recorded in 2021, compared to 44 in 2020.

The crime statistics released by the CSO, continue to be classified as Under Reservation. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO. Find out more about what this classification means here.